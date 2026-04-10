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Investor Optimism Grows Amid U.S.-Iran Talks

Stock markets made slight gains on Friday amidst anticipation for U.S.-Iran talks and as U.S. inflation data met expectations despite increased energy prices. The potential for Middle East peace talks and the impact on global oil supplies are key factors influencing market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:05 IST
Investor Optimism Grows Amid U.S.-Iran Talks
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Stock markets inched higher on Friday, buoyed by investor optimism ahead of the scheduled talks between U.S. and Iran concerning Middle East hostilities. The Dow Jones saw a slight drop, though Nasdaq and S&P 500 rose, showcasing mixed sentiment in the markets.

U.S. inflation data aligned with expectations as energy prices continue to soar, but wage growth deceleration may keep the Federal Reserve from making interest rate cuts this year. Experts from Goldman Sachs suggest the Fed may overlook fluctuations caused by energy markets.

Meanwhile, signs of easing tensions saw the dollar weaken and the possibility of resumed oil shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Precious metals and crude oil prices are also reacting, with modest movements noted in morning trading.

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