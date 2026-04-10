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Haryana's Procurement Policies Under Fire from Opposition

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticizes opposition parties for misleading farmers about procurement processes, asserting the state's robust measures for smooth operations in mandis. Saini contrasts the current administration's efforts with the alleged mismanagement and insensitivity of Bhupinder Singh Hooda's previous Congress government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:19 IST
Haryana's Procurement Policies Under Fire from Opposition
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has strongly criticized opposition parties, accusing them of misleading farmers over crop procurement processes. Saini highlighted that his government has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure a seamless and transparent procurement system across all mandis.

He revealed that nodal officers have been appointed in every mandi, and top-level officials have been given district responsibilities, while ongoing monitoring by ministers and senior officers aims to alleviate any difficulties faced by farmers. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, however, accused the current administration of placing arbitrary conditions on crop purchases, suggesting an unwillingness to facilitate actual procurement.

Saini countered with claims of past mismanagement under Hooda's Congress governance, which he alleges left farmers stranded outside mandis. He affirmed his administration's commitment to procuring every grain produced by Haryana's farmers and pointed to the recent mustard and wheat procurement efforts as proof of progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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