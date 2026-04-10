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Maharashtra Boosts PNG Access Amid Global Energy Strain

The Maharashtra government has mandated city gas distribution firms to enhance PNG connection availability amidst global energy disruptions. This involves 24/7 helplines, increased application centers, and ward-level expansion. The directive seeks to alleviate LPG supply issues by expediting PNG access across areas, with regular progress reviews planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:34 IST
Maharashtra Boosts PNG Access Amid Global Energy Strain
  • Country:
  • India

In response to global energy supply disruptions, the Maharashtra government has instructed city gas distribution companies to enhance services for piped natural gas (PNG). A recent Government Resolution asks firms to run 24-hour helplines and to scale up infrastructure.

This strategic move comes amidst concerns over LPG supply constraints triggered by difficulties in the international petroleum market. Companies are tasked with increasing outreach and setting up more centers to make PNG widely available, both through online and offline channels.

The resolution mandates support from municipal bodies and regular district-level progress reviews to ensure swift and expansive access to PNG connections, crucial until the geopolitical tensions ease.

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