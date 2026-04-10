Karnataka Sets New Record in Hydropower Generation

Karnataka's state-owned KPCL has set a new record by generating 15,509 million units of hydropower during the 2025-26 financial year. Officials highlighted the accomplishment's significance given Karnataka's top status among hydropower-producing states, boasting an installed capacity of 3.63 gigawatts.

The energy output came from multiple power stations across the Sharavathi, Kali, Varahi, and Cauvery Valleys, as well as the Krishna and Tungabhadra river systems, surpassing the previous year's 13,853 million units.

KPCL Managing Director Gaurav Gupta attributed the achievement to consistent efforts and improved maintenance practices, while Energy Minister K J George praised the entire KPCL team for their dedication. Record-breaking rainfall also contributed to the enhanced output.