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Karnataka Sets New Record in Hydropower Generation

Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) has achieved a new milestone by generating 15,509 million units of hydropower in the fiscal year 2025-26. This marks a significant increase from the previous record of 13,853 million units, thanks to efficient maintenance and good rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:37 IST
Karnataka Sets New Record in Hydropower Generation
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Karnataka's state-owned KPCL has set a new record by generating 15,509 million units of hydropower during the 2025-26 financial year. Officials highlighted the accomplishment's significance given Karnataka's top status among hydropower-producing states, boasting an installed capacity of 3.63 gigawatts.

The energy output came from multiple power stations across the Sharavathi, Kali, Varahi, and Cauvery Valleys, as well as the Krishna and Tungabhadra river systems, surpassing the previous year's 13,853 million units.

KPCL Managing Director Gaurav Gupta attributed the achievement to consistent efforts and improved maintenance practices, while Energy Minister K J George praised the entire KPCL team for their dedication. Record-breaking rainfall also contributed to the enhanced output.

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