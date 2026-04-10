Infernos and Landslips: A Week of Turmoil in Srinagar and Ramban

On Friday, a significant fire broke out at the Jamia Arabia Ashraf ul Uloom in Srinagar's Hyderpora area, triggering an extensive emergency response from local fire services. Firefighters rushed to prevent the blaze from spreading to the densely populated vicinity, as efforts to contain the fire continue.

In another incident, a landslide occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway within Ramban district on Sunday night. The landslide caused continuous stone slides between Karol Bridge and Chanderkote, obstructing both lanes and hindering traffic, officials reported.

Authorities swiftly responded, halting all vehicular movement on the affected stretch as a precaution to ensure safety. As restoration efforts continue, updates on the road's reopening are eagerly awaited. Last month, a suspicious fire consumed a seasonal 'Dhoak' in Sanasar, utilized by nomadic families during summer, intensifying investigations and security measures.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Arun Gupta, confirmed the incident's suspicious nature during his visit. Gupta stated enhanced police surveillance in the tourist area and emphasized ongoing forensic and digital evidence collection to uncover the cause. An investigation is actively underway, according to official sources at ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)