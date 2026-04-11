Trump's Bold Move: Strait of Hormuz Reopening on the Horizon

President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that the U.S. is making efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, although he acknowledged it will be challenging. He suggested other countries are willing to aid the process but did not specify which nations.

The strait, a significant route for global energy shipments, has been blocked by Tehran since the onset of the Iran conflict, causing one of history's worst disruptions to energy supplies. Trump stated, "Other countries use the strait. So we do have other countries coming up, and they'll help out." He added that the strait would be open "fairly soon."

Trump's comments come after criticism over NATO allies' lack of assistance in securing the strait. Discussions with NATO Secretary-General have urged European governments to commit help within days. The U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran have further inflamed tensions. A tentative ceasefire has been agreed upon, although vulnerabilities remain with ship movement through the strait still impeded.

(With inputs from agencies.)