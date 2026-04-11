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Smooth Re-Polling Underway in Assam's Karimganj North Amid Heightened Security

The re-polling in Karimganj North, Assam, is progressing peacefully following earlier disruptions. District Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi confirmed stringent security measures in place, as the Election Commission supervises the process. 599 voters are expected at the polling station, continuing a transparent and orderly election operation this Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 10:52 IST
Smooth Re-Polling Underway in Assam's Karimganj North Amid Heightened Security
Visual from 239-Babyland High English School polling station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Re-polling in the Karimganj North Assembly constituency, located in Assam's Sribhumi district, is proceeding smoothly and securely, as reported by Sribhumi District Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi on Saturday. He emphasized the effective supervision by authorities along with comprehensive police protection to ensure a calm electoral environment.

The Election Commission of India mandated the re-polling after disruptions marred the original polling day on April 9. These disruptions prompted the Commission to order a new round of voting for the 599-strong electorate at the Babyland High English School polling station. Commissioner Dwivedi noted that while voting had resumed without incident, an investigation into the initial disruptions is ongoing.

The Election Commission had earlier announced the re-polling order following a meticulous examination of Form 17A and other electoral records across all assembly constituencies involved. The scrutiny encompassed 296 constituencies in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, among others. The entire procedure was overseen by designated Returning Officers and General Observers, ensuring transparency and adherence to protocol, with thorough documentation throughout the review process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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