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Honoring Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: A Legacy of Social Reform at 200th Birth Anniversary

On Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's 200th birth anniversary, NCP MP Supriya Sule, along with national leaders, paid homage to the visionary in Pune. Celebrated for his social reform efforts, Phule's work in women's education and caste eradication remains influential. Tributes highlighted his enduring impact on equality, justice, and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:02 IST
Honoring Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: A Legacy of Social Reform at 200th Birth Anniversary
NCP(SCP) MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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NCP MP Supriya Sule paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in Pune's Phulewada on his 200th birth anniversary, emphasizing Maharashtra's role in India's social transformation. Sule expressed gratitude to both Mahatma Phule and his wife, Savitribai, for their pioneering work in social reform.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, a prominent Indian reformer, championed the eradication of the caste system and the promotion of women's education. Born in 1827, Phule's tireless efforts led to the formation of the Satyashodhak Samaj, advocating for equal rights for marginalized communities.

Phule and his wife, Savitribai, are celebrated as pioneers in women's education. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi led tributes at Parliament, honoring Phule's contributions towards empowering women and the oppressed. PM Modi highlighted Phule's legacy in promoting societal progress through education and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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