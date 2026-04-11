Libya Approves First Unified State Budget in Over a Decade
Libya's House of Representatives and High Council of State have approved a unified state budget for the first time in over 13 years. This significant development could bolster financial stability and marks a step toward resolving the nation's longstanding financial divisions between its eastern and western administrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:24 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's House of Representatives and the High Council of State have reached a historic agreement on a unified state budget, the first in over 13 years, as confirmed by the central bank's statement on Saturday.
The approval of this budget by the two rival legislative bodies represents a crucial step towards financial stability in Libya, which has been fraught with financial divisions for over a decade.
Divided between eastern and western administrations, the country, known for its significant oil production, has struggled to find common financial ground until now.
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