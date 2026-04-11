Left Menu

Libya Approves First Unified State Budget in Over a Decade

Libya's House of Representatives and High Council of State have approved a unified state budget for the first time in over 13 years. This significant development could bolster financial stability and marks a step toward resolving the nation's longstanding financial divisions between its eastern and western administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:24 IST
Libya Approves First Unified State Budget in Over a Decade
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's House of Representatives and the High Council of State have reached a historic agreement on a unified state budget, the first in over 13 years, as confirmed by the central bank's statement on Saturday.

The approval of this budget by the two rival legislative bodies represents a crucial step towards financial stability in Libya, which has been fraught with financial divisions for over a decade.

Divided between eastern and western administrations, the country, known for its significant oil production, has struggled to find common financial ground until now.

TRENDING

1
Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

 India
2
Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Cong, Left, now its TMC's turn: Modi at Jangipur rally.

Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Con...

 India
3
Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

 India
4
Libya Unites: Historic Approval of Unified State Budget

Libya Unites: Historic Approval of Unified State Budget

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026