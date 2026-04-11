Rajnath Singh Champions Agricultural Innovation Amidst Defense Role

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the Unnat Krishi Mela, firmly stated that financial limitations would not impede efforts to enhance the agriculture sector. He stressed that the government was determined to further improve farmers' lives despite significant progress made through schemes like PM-Kisan and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Singh, reflecting on his tenure as a former Agriculture Minister, remarked on his enduring passion for farming, noting that his current role does not diminish his commitment to farmers. He announced that the defense ministry is now procuring organic produce directly from farmers, benefiting both producers and soldiers.

Promoting the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan, Singh revealed steps to integrate millets like jowar and ragi into military supplies. Encouraging youth participation in farming, he advocated adopting modern technologies to elevate agriculture, pledging comprehensive government support. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored plans for a state-specific agri roadmap to foster growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)