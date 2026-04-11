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Egypt's Energy Subsidy Challenge: The Fiscal Strain Ahead

Egypt is expected to face significant fiscal challenges as its energy subsidies could reach 120 billion Egyptian pounds by the fiscal year 2026/27. The hike in electricity prices for high-usage consumers aims to mitigate financial pressures due to increased import costs from the global energy crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:49 IST
Egypt's Energy Subsidy Challenge: The Fiscal Strain Ahead
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In a recent announcement, Egypt's Finance Ministry revealed a looming fiscal challenge as energy subsidies are projected to soar to 120 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.26 billion) by the fiscal year 2026/27.

This development comes as the nation grapples with the financial strain caused by escalating energy import costs, a consequence of the global crisis linked to tensions in Iran.

In response, the Egyptian government had previously raised electricity tariffs for high-use and commercial consumers as of April, a move designed to alleviate mounting fiscal pressures.

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