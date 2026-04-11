Egypt's Energy Subsidy Challenge: The Fiscal Strain Ahead

In a recent announcement, Egypt's Finance Ministry revealed a looming fiscal challenge as energy subsidies are projected to soar to 120 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.26 billion) by the fiscal year 2026/27.

This development comes as the nation grapples with the financial strain caused by escalating energy import costs, a consequence of the global crisis linked to tensions in Iran.

In response, the Egyptian government had previously raised electricity tariffs for high-use and commercial consumers as of April, a move designed to alleviate mounting fiscal pressures.