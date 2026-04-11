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Government Increases Export Duties Amidst Middle East Ceasefire

The government raised the export duties on diesel to Rs 55.5 per litre and aviation fuel (ATF) to Rs 42 a litre to ensure domestic availability. Initially, these duties were introduced in March to address price differences arising from global crude oil fluctuations due to Middle East conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:06 IST
Government Increases Export Duties Amidst Middle East Ceasefire
  • Country:
  • India

The government made a decisive move on Saturday by increasing export duties on diesel and aviation fuel, aiming to stabilize domestic fuel supply.

Effective immediately, the diesel duty was raised to Rs 55.5 per litre and the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 42 a litre, as per the finance ministry's notification.

This adjustment responds to the global energy market disruptions caused by Middle East conflicts, preventing exporters from profiting excessively amid fluctuating crude oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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