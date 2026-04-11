Strait Showdown: US Resolves Hormuz Crisis

In a significant development, US President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that American forces have commenced operations to clear the critical Strait of Hormuz. The announcement follows the sinking of Iranian minelaying ships by the US military, a move aimed at restoring the free flow of oil through this essential waterway.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil supplies, had previously sparked fears of Iranian attacks on international shipping. The disruption in transit has led to notable spikes in global energy markets, with US gasoline prices seeing an increase, despite most oil passing through the strait not being destined for the US.

Amidst these tensions, diplomatic channels have been opened, with representatives from the US and Iran engaging in talks mediated by Pakistan in Islamabad. The discussions occur amidst a tenuous ceasefire, offering a glimmer of hope for resolution in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)