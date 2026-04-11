Empowering Women: India's Historic Transformations in Gender Equality
Union Minister Annpurna Devi highlighted significant progress in women's empowerment in India, citing government initiatives that promote gender equality. These include the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam for legislative reservation, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, and Mudra Yojana. Proposed amendments aim for further legislative representation for women by 2029.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Annpurna Devi has announced India's notable progress in women's empowerment, citing historical transformations in recent years.
Key initiatives have been highlighted, including the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, granting legislative reservation for women, the Swachh Bharat Mission ensuring health and dignity, the Ujjwala Yojana reducing smoke-related health risks, and the Mudra Yojana promoting financial independence.
Proposed changes to operationalize the Women's Reservation Act are expected to increase female representation in India's Lok Sabha by 2029, as the government continues to prioritize women-led development.
(With inputs from agencies.)