Left Menu

Empowering Women: India's Historic Transformations in Gender Equality

Union Minister Annpurna Devi highlighted significant progress in women's empowerment in India, citing government initiatives that promote gender equality. These include the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam for legislative reservation, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, and Mudra Yojana. Proposed amendments aim for further legislative representation for women by 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:43 IST
Empowering Women: India's Historic Transformations in Gender Equality
Annpurna Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Annpurna Devi has announced India's notable progress in women's empowerment, citing historical transformations in recent years.

Key initiatives have been highlighted, including the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, granting legislative reservation for women, the Swachh Bharat Mission ensuring health and dignity, the Ujjwala Yojana reducing smoke-related health risks, and the Mudra Yojana promoting financial independence.

Proposed changes to operationalize the Women's Reservation Act are expected to increase female representation in India's Lok Sabha by 2029, as the government continues to prioritize women-led development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalin's 'Saffron Lies' Attack: A Call for Progressive Tamil Nadu

Stalin's 'Saffron Lies' Attack: A Call for Progressive Tamil Nadu

 India
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions

 United States
3
Stalin's Rallying Call: Choose Progress Over 'Saffron Lies'

Stalin's Rallying Call: Choose Progress Over 'Saffron Lies'

 India
4
Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua

Upgrading Cancer Care: A Step Forward for GMC Kathua

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026