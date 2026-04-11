Empowering Women: India's Historic Transformations in Gender Equality

Union Minister Annpurna Devi has announced India's notable progress in women's empowerment, citing historical transformations in recent years.

Key initiatives have been highlighted, including the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, granting legislative reservation for women, the Swachh Bharat Mission ensuring health and dignity, the Ujjwala Yojana reducing smoke-related health risks, and the Mudra Yojana promoting financial independence.

Proposed changes to operationalize the Women's Reservation Act are expected to increase female representation in India's Lok Sabha by 2029, as the government continues to prioritize women-led development.

(With inputs from agencies.)