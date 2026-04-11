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Clearing the Waters: U.S. Navy's Mission in the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military has initiated operations to clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines, with two U.S. warships passing through the strategic waterway. President Trump announced the destruction of Iran's naval capabilities, amid talks between the U.S. and Iran in Pakistan under a fragile ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:28 IST
Clearing the Waters: U.S. Navy's Mission in the Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military announced operations to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil supplies, with two warships transiting the area.

The operation, part of a mission to maintain open waterways, follows President Trump's claims of dismantling Iran's naval and missile capabilities.

Amid heightened tensions and energy market disruptions, U.S. and Iranian officials commenced talks in Islamabad, aiming to ease the fragile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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