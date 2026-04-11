Clearing the Waters: U.S. Navy's Mission in the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military announced operations to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for global oil supplies, with two warships transiting the area.

The operation, part of a mission to maintain open waterways, follows President Trump's claims of dismantling Iran's naval and missile capabilities.

Amid heightened tensions and energy market disruptions, U.S. and Iranian officials commenced talks in Islamabad, aiming to ease the fragile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)