Left Menu

Vietnam's Refinery Ensures Crude Supply Until July

Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical has achieved a crucial milestone in its operations by securing a sufficient supply of crude oil to ensure continuous production until early July. The refinery, processing 130,000 barrels per day, will utilize domestically produced crude oil for its requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 13-04-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 09:58 IST
Vietnam's Refinery Ensures Crude Supply Until July
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical has announced that it has secured enough crude oil to maintain operations until early July. This development underlines the refinery's efforts to ensure uninterrupted production amid global supply uncertainties.

The facility, which has a processing capacity of 130,000 barrels per day, will rely on domestically sourced crude oil to meet its operational needs, according to a company statement.

This strategic move is anticipated to bolster domestic energy security and stabilize market conditions.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Surges Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions, Hungarian Forint Rallies

Dollar Surges Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions, Hungarian Forint Rallies

 Global
2
Phil Garner's Legacy in the Sports World

Phil Garner's Legacy in the Sports World

 Global
3
New Horizons: Pioneering Space Achievements Redefine Exploration

New Horizons: Pioneering Space Achievements Redefine Exploration

 Global
4
Silent Struggle: Sudan's Escalating Hunger Crisis

Silent Struggle: Sudan's Escalating Hunger Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026