Vietnam's Refinery Ensures Crude Supply Until July

Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical has announced that it has secured enough crude oil to maintain operations until early July. This development underlines the refinery's efforts to ensure uninterrupted production amid global supply uncertainties.

The facility, which has a processing capacity of 130,000 barrels per day, will rely on domestically sourced crude oil to meet its operational needs, according to a company statement.

This strategic move is anticipated to bolster domestic energy security and stabilize market conditions.