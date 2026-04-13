Silent Struggle: Sudan's Escalating Hunger Crisis
Sudan faces a deepening food crisis as the conflict between the military and RSF leaves millions with just one meal a day. NGOs report widespread hunger, with famine conditions confirmed in several regions. Women are disproportionately affected, and international aid struggles due to funding cuts.
In Sudan, millions of people are surviving on just one meal a day as the country grapples with a worsening food crisis, a report by several non-governmental organizations reveals.
The conflict between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has entered its third year, exacerbating hunger and displacing millions in one of the world's largest humanitarian crises. The report highlights that regions like North Darfur and South Kordofan are particularly affected.
Despite government denials of famine, nearly 61.7% of the population is acutely food-insecure. Women and girls face increased risks of violence amidst these conditions, while donor funding cuts hinder aid response efforts.
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