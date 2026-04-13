IMF's Double Standard: Tax Recommendations Amplifying Global Inequality

Oxfam's recent analysis has spotlighted a consequential disparity in the International Monetary Fund's tax advice: while wealthy nations benefit from progressive suggestions, low- and lower-middle-income countries are offered regressive guidance.

Data examined from 2022 to 2024 indicates that 59% of the IMF's advice to poorer nations leaned towards regressive tax measures, compared to the 52% of progressive advice for wealthier countries. Such recommendations could exacerbate inequality, burdening lower-income groups disproportionately.

Oxfam calls for a shift in IMF's approach, urging the inclusion of rigorous distributional impact assessments and a focus on progressive taxation. The organization advocates for measures targeting high-net-worth individuals to combat inequality effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)