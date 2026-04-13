IMF's Double Standard: Tax Recommendations Amplifying Global Inequality
A report by Oxfam reveals the IMF's tendency to provide regressive tax advice to low- and lower-middle-income countries, while offering progressive recommendations to wealthier nations. This approach is criticized for exacerbating global inequality, as it places a heavier tax burden on lower-income groups in poorer countries.
- Country:
- India
Oxfam's recent analysis has spotlighted a consequential disparity in the International Monetary Fund's tax advice: while wealthy nations benefit from progressive suggestions, low- and lower-middle-income countries are offered regressive guidance.
Data examined from 2022 to 2024 indicates that 59% of the IMF's advice to poorer nations leaned towards regressive tax measures, compared to the 52% of progressive advice for wealthier countries. Such recommendations could exacerbate inequality, burdening lower-income groups disproportionately.
Oxfam calls for a shift in IMF's approach, urging the inclusion of rigorous distributional impact assessments and a focus on progressive taxation. The organization advocates for measures targeting high-net-worth individuals to combat inequality effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)