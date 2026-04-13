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IMF's Double Standard: Tax Recommendations Amplifying Global Inequality

A report by Oxfam reveals the IMF's tendency to provide regressive tax advice to low- and lower-middle-income countries, while offering progressive recommendations to wealthier nations. This approach is criticized for exacerbating global inequality, as it places a heavier tax burden on lower-income groups in poorer countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:01 IST
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  • India

Oxfam's recent analysis has spotlighted a consequential disparity in the International Monetary Fund's tax advice: while wealthy nations benefit from progressive suggestions, low- and lower-middle-income countries are offered regressive guidance.

Data examined from 2022 to 2024 indicates that 59% of the IMF's advice to poorer nations leaned towards regressive tax measures, compared to the 52% of progressive advice for wealthier countries. Such recommendations could exacerbate inequality, burdening lower-income groups disproportionately.

Oxfam calls for a shift in IMF's approach, urging the inclusion of rigorous distributional impact assessments and a focus on progressive taxation. The organization advocates for measures targeting high-net-worth individuals to combat inequality effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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