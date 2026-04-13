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Operation Meghdoot: 42 Years of Heroism on the World's Highest Battlefield

Marking 42 years of Operation Meghdoot, the Indian Air Force and Army commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers on Siachen Day, highlighting the defense of the strategic glacier amid challenging conditions and paying homage to those who have given their lives for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:10 IST
Operation Meghdoot: 42 Years of Heroism on the World's Highest Battlefield
Visual from Siachen (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As the 42nd anniversary of Operation Meghdoot passes, the Indian Air Force paid homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. April 13, known as Siachen Day, commemorates the operation launched in 1984 by Indian forces to secure key heights in Northern Ladakh.

On Siachen Day, the Indian Air Force acknowledged the unparalleled courage, relentless dedication, and ultimate sacrifices made by the defenders of this icy frontier. "Operation Meghdoot completes 42 years, and we honor the legacy of valor, endurance, and operational excellence in extreme conditions," their statement read. The air force continues to play a vital role in strategic air support and casualty evacuation in the Siachen sector.

The Defence Ministry revealed that Operation Meghdoot's success involved airlifting Indian Army soldiers and positioning them on the glacier's peaks. IAF helicopters first landed there in 1978, and the operation in 1984 thwarted potential Pakistani attempts to assert control. In this effort, 300 troops secured critical locations, supported by aerial resources, marking India's strategic triumph. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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