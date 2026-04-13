Mathura Boat Tragedy Death Toll Rises Amid Ongoing Search Efforts
The death toll from the Mathura boat capsize increased to 14 as another body was retrieved from the Yamuna River. Search operations continue for missing persons, while safety measures are heightened at river ghats in Ayodhya. A collaborative rescue effort persists in the aftermath of the tragic incident.
- Country:
- India
The deadly boat capsize in Mathura has claimed its 14th victim as authorities retrieved another body from the Yamuna River. On Monday, police confirmed that the body of a woman had been discovered at Swami Ghat following community tips, leading to an ongoing search for those still missing.
Identified as Monika, the victim's identity was confirmed after the police shared photographs with her family members. With this recent discovery, four out of the six individuals reported missing have now been found. Rescue operations continue to locate the two remaining missing persons, as coordinated teams actively scour the river.
The search efforts are a collaboration between the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), flood police, fire brigade, and local divers. Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, authorities have fortified safety measures at river ghats to protect devotees, installing barricades to prevent bathing in deep waters.
The tragedy unfolded on April 10 when a boat carrying over 25 passengers collided with a pontoon bridge at Keshi Ghat in Mathura. As families await closure, rescue teams persistently navigate the river in search of the missing individuals.
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