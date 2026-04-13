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Historic Women's Reservation Bill Gains Support from JDU Leader

JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha supports PM Modi's call for a special Parliament session on the Women’s Reservation Bill. He urges political parties to back the bill, highlighting its potential to empower women and enhance policymaking. Jha applauds women's leadership and stresses rising above political divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:32 IST
Historic Women's Reservation Bill Gains Support from JDU Leader
JDU leader Sanjay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, JDU leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has expressed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to convene a special session of Parliament focused on the Women's Reservation Bill. Jha believes this legislation, aiming to reserve one-third of seats for women in the legislature from 2029, marks a historic moment since India's independence.

Jha urged all political entities to transcend barriers, including caste and religion, to back the bill. He emphasized that maximizing women's involvement in policymaking and decision-making could greatly benefit the nation. Notably, the Prime Minister's letter also highlighted the achievements of women in diverse fields such as sports and startups.

Praising the consistent leadership demonstrated by women in Indian politics, Jha stated that increasing their representation would further augment policy formulation. Meanwhile, the JDU has implemented a three-line whip for MPs to ensure their presence during the crucial three-day Parliament session. This call to action aligns with PM Modi's appeal to party leaders to prioritize national interest over partisan considerations.

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