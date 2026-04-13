BJP's Nitin Nabin Sparks Tamil Nadu Campaign with Temple Visit
BJP national president Nitin Nabin visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple before the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, expressing spiritual inspiration and confidence in the NDA's chances against the DMK. The elections are a pivotal contest between major alliances, with actor Vijay adding a new dimension to the race.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin visited the revered Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, as the state gears up for its assembly elections. Offering prayers, Nabin remarked on the 'unique strength and energy' derived from the temple visit, emphasizing the significance of India's spiritual traditions in shaping thoughts and ideals.
Nabin voiced his wish for prosperity for all citizens, underlining the influence of Hindu deities on cultural and national values. He expressed pride in India's historical spiritual legacy, asserting that it fortifies the country's resolve to progress.
The Tamil Nadu elections, slated for a single phase on April 23 with results on May 4, pit the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance against the NDA. Actor Vijay's electoral debut adds a potential twist to the dynamics. Nabin criticized the current DMK state government as 'the most corrupt,' confidently predicting an NDA victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Nitin Nabin
- Meenakshi Amman Temple
- AIADMK
- NDA
- DMK
- spiritual traditions
- Vijay
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