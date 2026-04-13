European Shares Slide Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

European shares slid on Monday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East deepened, exacerbating economic uncertainties. The drop came after talks between the U.S. and Iran disintegrated, prompting Washington to impose a blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.

The pan-European index fell 0.7% to 610.52 points, a reaction less intense than anticipated by futures market predictions. Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 recorded losses, dropping 1% and 0.4%, respectively, amid fears of a blockade impacting Iranian oil exports.

Amidst rising tensions, oil prices surged past $100 per barrel, reigniting inflation concerns. Energy stocks benefited from the increase, but travel, leisure, industrials, and banking sectors saw declines. The potential shift in European Central Bank's monetary policy also influenced market dynamics, as investors priced in potential interest rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)