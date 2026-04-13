Left Menu

European Shares Slide Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

European markets experienced a decline as Middle East tensions escalated due to the U.S.-Iran negotiation breakdown. This led to a drop in major indices and a spike in oil prices, influencing investor sentiment. Key sectors were affected, while monetary policy shifts and U.S. earnings reports remain focal points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:32 IST
European Shares Slide Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares slid on Monday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East deepened, exacerbating economic uncertainties. The drop came after talks between the U.S. and Iran disintegrated, prompting Washington to impose a blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.

The pan-European index fell 0.7% to 610.52 points, a reaction less intense than anticipated by futures market predictions. Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 recorded losses, dropping 1% and 0.4%, respectively, amid fears of a blockade impacting Iranian oil exports.

Amidst rising tensions, oil prices surged past $100 per barrel, reigniting inflation concerns. Energy stocks benefited from the increase, but travel, leisure, industrials, and banking sectors saw declines. The potential shift in European Central Bank's monetary policy also influenced market dynamics, as investors priced in potential interest rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

Supreme Court Considers Biometric Voting to Thwart Electoral Fraud

 India
2
Naidu Advocates Streamlined Industrial Approvals in Andhra

Naidu Advocates Streamlined Industrial Approvals in Andhra

 India
3
Diplomatic Clash Erupts Over South Korean President's Controversial Comments

Diplomatic Clash Erupts Over South Korean President's Controversial Comments

 Global
4
North Sea Forties Crude Oil Hits Record High Amidst Hormuz Strait Tensions

North Sea Forties Crude Oil Hits Record High Amidst Hormuz Strait Tensions

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026