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China Calls for Calm Amid Hormuz Blockade Tensions

China has called for calm and diplomatic resolution after U.S. President Trump threatened to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, following unsuccessful talks in Islamabad over ending the Iran war. China emphasized its role in keeping the waterway safe and denied plans to supply Iran with weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:46 IST
China Calls for Calm Amid Hormuz Blockade Tensions
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China has urged calm and restraint among all parties following U.S. President Donald Trump's Monday threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. The threat came after weekend talks in Islamabad aimed at ending the Iran war failed to yield results.

Before the conflict, China was a major importer of Iranian oil. Ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open and unobstructed is beneficial to international interests, according to China's foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a press briefing addressing the threat.

Guo emphasized China's commitment to resolving the crisis diplomatically and politically, rejecting allegations of plans to supply weapons to Iran as unsubstantiated. He reiterated China's alignment with global obligations in its arms export policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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