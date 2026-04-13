Geopolitical Tensions Rattle Wall Street as Oil Prices Surge

Wall Street futures started the week with losses after weekend talks between the U.S. and Iran failed to yield a deal to end the conflict. Despite a recent ceasefire, the declines suggest any relief may be short-lived amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

In a move to increase pressure on Tehran, the U.S. military is poised to commence a blockade of maritime traffic around Iranian waters. According to William Blair's analyst Richard de Chazal, this action aims to push Iran into negotiations, putting pressure on its allies as well.

In early trading, Dow E-minis fell 200 points, Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped 163 points, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 36 points. Oil prices rose above $100 per barrel, exacerbating inflation concerns as it impacts sectors like airlines. Meanwhile, energy stocks like Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and ConocoPhillips saw notable gains.