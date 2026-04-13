Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Hormuz Strait Amid U.S.-Iran Talks

Concerns are mounting as Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, voiced his apprehensions regarding potential new regulations proposed by either Iran or the United States for the transit of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Amid failed U.S.-Iran negotiations, Fidan has called for the strait to be opened through diplomatic channels, cautioning against international armed intervention that several countries may resist.

The closure of the strait by Iran in retaliation for U.S.-Israeli attacks has escalated energy prices, with the U.S. initiating a blockade of Iranian maritime traffic. Fidan remains hopeful for resolution through persuasion rather than force.

(With inputs from agencies.)