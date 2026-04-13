Keiko Fujimori Leads Peru's Presidential Race
Keiko Fujimori, a conservative candidate, leads the early results of Peru's presidential election with 17% of the vote, as 50% of ballots have been counted. Trailing behind her is Lopez Aliaga with 15%. The election has experienced delays and uncertainties regarding the runoff contenders.
- Country:
- Peru
Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori stands at the forefront of Peru's presidential election, securing 17% of the votes according to preliminary results announced on Monday, with half of the ballots counted.
Following closely behind Fujimori is Lopez Aliaga with 15% support, as reported by ONPE, Peru's electoral authority. The election process has faced challenges, including polling-station delays and ongoing uncertainty about who will proceed to the runoff stage.
These preliminary outcomes paint a picture of a highly competitive race characterized by logistical difficulties, adding further complexity to an already unpredictable political climate in Peru.
(With inputs from agencies.)