Keiko Fujimori Leads Peru's Presidential Race

Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori stands at the forefront of Peru's presidential election, securing 17% of the votes according to preliminary results announced on Monday, with half of the ballots counted.

Following closely behind Fujimori is Lopez Aliaga with 15% support, as reported by ONPE, Peru's electoral authority. The election process has faced challenges, including polling-station delays and ongoing uncertainty about who will proceed to the runoff stage.

These preliminary outcomes paint a picture of a highly competitive race characterized by logistical difficulties, adding further complexity to an already unpredictable political climate in Peru.

(With inputs from agencies.)