Left Menu

Rafael Lopez Aliaga Leads Peru's Presidential Race

The early results of Peru's presidential election show Rafael Lopez Aliaga leading with 23.4% of the votes. Trailing him are Jorge Nieto with 16.4% and Keiko Fujimori with 16.1%. If no candidate reaches the 50% mark, the top two will proceed to a runoff on June 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 13-04-2026 07:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 07:28 IST
Rafael Lopez Aliaga Leads Peru's Presidential Race
  • Country:
  • Peru

Rafael Lopez Aliaga, a right-leaning candidate, is currently ahead in the Peruvian presidential elections, securing 23.4% of the votes according to early official results released on Sunday.

The center-left contender, Jorge Nieto, follows with 16.4%, and right-wing Keiko Fujimori is close behind with 16.1% as merely 5% of the ballots have been counted so far.

If none of the candidates surpass the crucial 50% vote mark necessary for an outright win, a runoff will be organized on June 7 between the two highest-scoring candidates.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Verbal Attack on Pope Leo: Clash Over Policies

Trump's Verbal Attack on Pope Leo: Clash Over Policies

 Global
2
Rory McIlroy's Historic Back-to-Back Masters Triumph

Rory McIlroy's Historic Back-to-Back Masters Triumph

 Global
3
Rafael Lopez Aliaga Leads Peru's Presidential Race

Rafael Lopez Aliaga Leads Peru's Presidential Race

 Peru
4
Mexico's Archery Triumphs and Ambitions: Aiming for LA 2028

Mexico's Archery Triumphs and Ambitions: Aiming for LA 2028

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026