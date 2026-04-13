Rafael Lopez Aliaga Leads Peru's Presidential Race

Rafael Lopez Aliaga, a right-leaning candidate, is currently ahead in the Peruvian presidential elections, securing 23.4% of the votes according to early official results released on Sunday.

The center-left contender, Jorge Nieto, follows with 16.4%, and right-wing Keiko Fujimori is close behind with 16.1% as merely 5% of the ballots have been counted so far.

If none of the candidates surpass the crucial 50% vote mark necessary for an outright win, a runoff will be organized on June 7 between the two highest-scoring candidates.