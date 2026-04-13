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Streamlining Harvest: Haryana's Record Push in Rabi Procurement

Haryana has recorded a significant increase in wheat and mustard arrivals for the rabi season due to streamlined online registration and verification processes. By April 12, 2026, 39.65 lakh metric tonnes of wheat had arrived, with new measures enhancing transparency and efficiency in procurement activities across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:13 IST
Streamlining Harvest: Haryana's Record Push in Rabi Procurement
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  • India

Haryana's crop procurement centers have seen a significant uptick in wheat and mustard arrivals for the rabi season, aided by an improved online registration system. As of April 12, 2026, a record 39.65 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been brought to mandis, according to officials.

The state government has taken substantial steps to ensure transparency and efficiency in procurement, introducing biometric verification and geo-fencing at procurement centers. These efforts are complemented by the deployment of 2,500 personnel and advanced monitoring technologies.

This year's procurement season contrasts starkly with the previous year's, underscored by better farmer remuneration and significant logistical enhancements that are poised to ease the selling process across the state.

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