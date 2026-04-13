Streamlining Harvest: Haryana's Record Push in Rabi Procurement

Haryana's crop procurement centers have seen a significant uptick in wheat and mustard arrivals for the rabi season, aided by an improved online registration system. As of April 12, 2026, a record 39.65 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been brought to mandis, according to officials.

The state government has taken substantial steps to ensure transparency and efficiency in procurement, introducing biometric verification and geo-fencing at procurement centers. These efforts are complemented by the deployment of 2,500 personnel and advanced monitoring technologies.

This year's procurement season contrasts starkly with the previous year's, underscored by better farmer remuneration and significant logistical enhancements that are poised to ease the selling process across the state.