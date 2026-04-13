Haryana's Record Wheat and Mustard Arrival, Easing Procurement for Farmers

Crop procurement centres in Haryana have experienced a record surge in wheat and mustard arrivals over recent weeks, a development attributed to streamlined processes like online registration and verification for farmers, according to officials.

For the 2026-27 rabi season, approximately 39.65 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have reached mandis by April 12. Of this, 10.92 lakh metric tonnes have been procured, and around Rs 188 crore has been dispatched to farmers' accounts. Comparatively, last year's figures showed only 20.39 lakh metric tonnes at the same time, with 10.47 lakh metric tonnes procured and Rs 174.39 crore paid back then.

The Haryana government has implemented transparency-boosting initiatives, such as biometric farmer verification and geo-fencing of financial exchanges. This system is supported by over 1,000 biometric and iris scanning devices across mandis to authenticate farmers. Additionally, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's on-site inspection at the Pipli grain market ensures compliance and efficiency of these procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)