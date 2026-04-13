DHCA's Bold Steps for Sustainable Growth

The Dubai Media Office recently announced significant initiatives introduced by the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) aimed at bolstering sustainable growth for its partners. These measures reflect a commitment to enhancing opportunities in the region.

A key part of the DHCA's new policy includes waiving re-instatement fees and penalties associated with late renewal of commercial licenses. This applies particularly to those renewed in the window between April 1 and June 30, 2026.

By implementing these changes, DHCA aims to foster a more supportive environment for business continuity and long-term economic sustainability in the healthcare sector.