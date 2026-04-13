DHCA's Bold Steps for Sustainable Growth
The Dubai Media Office announces that the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) is launching strategic measures to aid its partners by promoting sustainable growth. This includes waiving re-instatement fees and late renewal penalties for commercial licenses renewed between April 1 and June 30, 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:56 IST
The Dubai Media Office recently announced significant initiatives introduced by the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) aimed at bolstering sustainable growth for its partners. These measures reflect a commitment to enhancing opportunities in the region.
A key part of the DHCA's new policy includes waiving re-instatement fees and penalties associated with late renewal of commercial licenses. This applies particularly to those renewed in the window between April 1 and June 30, 2026.
By implementing these changes, DHCA aims to foster a more supportive environment for business continuity and long-term economic sustainability in the healthcare sector.
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