Maharashtra's Green Energy Surge: New Pumped Storage Project Unveiled

The Maharashtra government, in a significant move towards sustainable energy, has partnered with Novarion Energy to initiate the 'Ranavadi off-stream close-loop pumped storage project' in Pune and Raigad.

This new development is set to produce 1200 MW with a massive investment of Rs 5,760 crore, promising 1,500 new jobs.

The initiative falls under a broader strategy to introduce 56 pumped storage projects aimed at generating 79,415 MW of clean energy across the state, with an estimated Rs 4.22 lakh crore investment and substantial employment prospects.