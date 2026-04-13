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ICICI Prudential's Impressive Profit Surge: A Financial Triumph

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company posted a 10.4% increase in profit after tax for the March quarter, driven by higher income. Revenue rose by 19.5%. The company declared a final dividend and reported an annual profit increase of 24.4%. Stock recorded a slight dip post-announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company showcased a remarkable growth trajectory with a notable 10.4% rise in profit after tax during the March quarter, attributed to increased revenue. This was revealed in their latest regulatory filing.

The asset manager's quarterly revenue surged by 19.5%, reaching Rs 1,517.1 crore compared to the previous year. In reflection of their solid performance, the board announced a final dividend of Rs 12.40 per equity share, awaiting shareholder approval.

For the financial year ending March 2026, the company reported a 24.4% rise in annual profit, totaling Rs 3,298.6 crore. Despite the positive financial statements, shares experienced a slight decline, settling 1.14% lower at Rs 3,351.6 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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