ICICI Prudential's Impressive Profit Surge: A Financial Triumph

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company showcased a remarkable growth trajectory with a notable 10.4% rise in profit after tax during the March quarter, attributed to increased revenue. This was revealed in their latest regulatory filing.

The asset manager's quarterly revenue surged by 19.5%, reaching Rs 1,517.1 crore compared to the previous year. In reflection of their solid performance, the board announced a final dividend of Rs 12.40 per equity share, awaiting shareholder approval.

For the financial year ending March 2026, the company reported a 24.4% rise in annual profit, totaling Rs 3,298.6 crore. Despite the positive financial statements, shares experienced a slight decline, settling 1.14% lower at Rs 3,351.6 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)