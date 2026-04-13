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Currency Shifts Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Hungarian Political Upset

The U.S. dollar rose as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated, while U.S. crude prices surged due to potential blockades in the Gulf. Meanwhile, Hungary's forint rallied after a landmark election saw Viktor Orban defeated by the Tisza party, signaling significant political change in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:59 IST
Currency Shifts Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Hungarian Political Upset
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The U.S. dollar gained strength on Monday as tensions mounted following the breakdown of peace talks between the United States and Iran. In response, the U.S. Navy prepared for a blockade of Iranian ports. This political turmoil drove U.S. crude prices up by 6.94%, reaching $103.27 a barrel, while Brent climbed to $101.73 per barrel, up 6.86%.

As the geopolitical landscape shifts, the dollar index moved up 0.16% to 98.88. 'Given that we could be on the verge of a major escalation, I'd say the market is showing a lot of restraint,' said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Capital Markets. The dollar benefits from its safe haven status amidst U.S.-Iran tensions, while other currencies react to changing trade dynamics.

In another significant development, Hungary's forint surged as the Tisza party defeated Viktor Orban in the national elections, leading to potential economic shifts. The forint gained 2.85% against the dollar, reflecting confidence in the new leadership. However, challenges remain, as noted by Goldman Sachs analysts commenting on relative trade impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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