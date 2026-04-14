Hungary's Political Shift: Viktor Orban Ousted, EU Relations Transformed

In a landmark shift, Hungary has turned its back on Viktor Orban, the nationalist leader who has led the country for 16 years, spurring optimism in domestic and EU markets. Orban's 'illiberal democracy' stance clashed with EU principles, causing economic strain and political friction.

His close ties with Moscow further complicated EU's defense strategies against Russian threats since the Ukraine invasion. Peter Magyar's Tisza party's victory opens a pathway to amend prior constitutional changes, potentially improving Hungary's relations with the EU and stabilizing its economy.

Investors responded positively, with Hungary's forint and stock market surging. The unfreezing of substantial EU funds is anticipated to bolster growth, while broader European equities see renewed investor confidence and potential narrowing of the valuation gap between European and U.S. stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)