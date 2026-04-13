Democracy Triumphs in Hungary: Peter Magyar's Victory Over Viktor Orban

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his satisfaction on Monday regarding the decisive outcome of Hungary's election. He noted that Peter Magyar's victory over nationalist leader Viktor Orban signifies the enduring strength and resilience of democratic societies against Russian propaganda.

Addressing reporters at a press conference in Berlin, Merz highlighted the significance of the election results, underscoring the ability of democracies to withstand external interference.

Merz's statement comes as a reassurance to the international community, illustrating Hungary's political shift as a testament to the power of democracy in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)