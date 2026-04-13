Democracy Triumphs in Hungary: Peter Magyar's Victory Over Viktor Orban
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hailed the clarity of Hungary's election results as Peter Magyar triumphed over Viktor Orban. Merz highlighted the resilience of democratic societies in resisting Russian propaganda and external interference, emphasizing Hungary's political shift as a sign of democratic strength.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed his satisfaction on Monday regarding the decisive outcome of Hungary's election. He noted that Peter Magyar's victory over nationalist leader Viktor Orban signifies the enduring strength and resilience of democratic societies against Russian propaganda.
Addressing reporters at a press conference in Berlin, Merz highlighted the significance of the election results, underscoring the ability of democracies to withstand external interference.
Merz's statement comes as a reassurance to the international community, illustrating Hungary's political shift as a testament to the power of democracy in challenging times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Budapest Celebrates Historic Election Victory: A New Dawn for Hungary's Democracy
Historic Victory for Hungarian Opposition: European Democracy at a Crossroad
Hungary's Pivotal Election: The Fate of Orban's 'Illiberal Democracy'
Hungary's Pivotal Election: The Battle for Democracy
International Delegates Applaud India's 'Festival of Democracy'