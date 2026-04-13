Tragic Swing Play Turns Fatal for Young Gurugram Girl

In a heart-wrenching incident in Gurugram's Sector 9, a moment of innocent play cost a 13-year-old girl her life on Sunday. The victim, Rani Kumar, was playing with her siblings when a seemingly harmless swing made from her mother's saree turned deadly.

According to police, the tragic accident occurred as Rani spun on the makeshift swing. The saree unexpectedly wrapped around her neck, tightening fatally. Family members, including her father Suresh Singh and younger sisters, were present and raised the alarm, but efforts to revive her at a hospital proved futile.

Preliminary investigations suggest a tragic accident, with the police confirming further inquiry into the incident. The family's heartache is echoed by many, as they grapple with the loss of their young daughter in what appeared an ordinary day of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)