Botswana Strengthens Economic Ties with Oman Through Strategic Deals

In a bid to diversify its economy beyond diamond mining, Botswana has entered into multiple strategic agreements with Oman. These include ventures in mineral exploration, renewable energy projects, and oil storage infrastructure, as confirmed by the nation's presidency on Monday.

President Duma Boko, during his visit to the Gulf nation, oversaw the signing of these deals with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. A notable agreement involves a joint exploration project targeting unexplored mineral-rich areas covering about 70% of Botswana's territory.

Furthermore, a partnership to develop a 500-megawatt solar power plant aims to boost Botswana's renewable energy share from 8% to 50% by 2030. The deals also expand oil storage capacity, aligning with Oman's own economic diversification efforts amidst rising oil prices.