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Meloni Condemns Trump's Remarks on Pope Leo

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called former U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Pope Leo 'unacceptable', strengthening her stance after previous criticism for not directly condemning Trump. Meloni emphasized the Pope's role as the head of the Catholic Church and his right to advocate for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:45 IST
Meloni Condemns Trump's Remarks on Pope Leo
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intensified her criticism of former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing his remarks about Pope Leo as 'unacceptable'.

Previously, Meloni was criticized for her lack of a direct response to Trump's statements, urging the necessity for peace and the Pope's role in advocating for it.

Meloni articulated that the pontiff serves as the leader of the Catholic Church, who is rightly positioned to call for peace and denounce war.

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