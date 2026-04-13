Meloni Condemns Trump's Remarks on Pope Leo
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called former U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about Pope Leo 'unacceptable', strengthening her stance after previous criticism for not directly condemning Trump. Meloni emphasized the Pope's role as the head of the Catholic Church and his right to advocate for peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:45 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intensified her criticism of former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing his remarks about Pope Leo as 'unacceptable'.
Previously, Meloni was criticized for her lack of a direct response to Trump's statements, urging the necessity for peace and the Pope's role in advocating for it.
Meloni articulated that the pontiff serves as the leader of the Catholic Church, who is rightly positioned to call for peace and denounce war.
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Political Drama: Gehlot Weighs in on Raje's Remarks
Union Berlin Stands Strong Behind Marie-Louise Eta Amid Sexist Remarks
Haryanvi Star Masoom Sharma Faces Legal Heat for Alleged Objectionable Remarks
Protest Ignites Over Assam Chief Minister's Remarks
Fadnavis Denounces Pawar's Remarks on Warkari Movement