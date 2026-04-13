Meloni Condemns Trump's Remarks on Pope Leo

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intensified her criticism of former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing his remarks about Pope Leo as 'unacceptable'.

Previously, Meloni was criticized for her lack of a direct response to Trump's statements, urging the necessity for peace and the Pope's role in advocating for it.

Meloni articulated that the pontiff serves as the leader of the Catholic Church, who is rightly positioned to call for peace and denounce war.