Trump vs. Pope Leo: Unacceptable Iran Nuclear Threat
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Pope Leo while addressing the nuclear threat posed by Iran. Trump emphasized the unacceptability of Iran possessing nuclear weapons, noting the country's alleged involvement in the deaths of 42,000 unarmed protesters recently. His remarks were made on Truth Social, reflecting ongoing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:15 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has once again voiced his criticisms of Pope Leo, linking the Pope's stance to the pressing issue of nuclear weapons in Iran.
On Tuesday, Trump took to Truth Social to express his concerns about Iran's nuclear capabilities, highlighting the dangers of the regime having a nuclear bomb.
He referenced reports of Iran killing over 42,000 unarmed protesters in recent months, underscoring the necessity of preventing nuclear proliferation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)