Trump vs. Pope Leo: Unacceptable Iran Nuclear Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again voiced his criticisms of Pope Leo, linking the Pope's stance to the pressing issue of nuclear weapons in Iran.

On Tuesday, Trump took to Truth Social to express his concerns about Iran's nuclear capabilities, highlighting the dangers of the regime having a nuclear bomb.

He referenced reports of Iran killing over 42,000 unarmed protesters in recent months, underscoring the necessity of preventing nuclear proliferation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)