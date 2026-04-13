BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech Earnings
BlackRock Investment Institute upgraded U.S. equities, joining other brokerages in highlighting resilient tech sector earnings that could mitigate Middle East conflict impacts. Uplifting U.S. equities from neutral to 'overweight', they point to promising corporate earnings and contained global economic risks despite fluctuating oil prices affecting market conditions.
In a move lining up with other major Wall Street brokerages, BlackRock Investment Institute elevated U.S. equities to 'overweight' from 'neutral' on Monday. The decision reflects confidence in robust corporate earnings, especially from the tech sector, as a buffer against the economic reverberations of Middle East tensions.
This optimism in U.S. equities derives from anticipated strong earnings and minimized global economic impact from rising oil prices. Encouraged by potential conflict resolution, the S&P 500 marked an 8% uptick from lows seen last March amid fears over inflation from elevated oil prices due to the Strait of Hormuz closure.
Investor attention now shifts to the earnings season following inconclusive U.S.-Iran weekend talks. BlackRock's Jean Boivin noted the diminishing tech valuation premium, with expected 2026 tech earnings growth spiking to 43% from last year's 26%, partly prompting the U.S. equities upgrade. Similar optimism was echoed by J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley, both recognizing the present market dips as strategic buying opportunities.
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