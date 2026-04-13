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President Murmu Celebrates India's Harvest Festivals with Heartfelt Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm greetings to Indians on the eve of multiple harvest festivals. She highlighted the cultural significance of these festivals and expressed gratitude towards farmers, wishing prosperity and inspiration for national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:28 IST
President Murmu Celebrates India's Harvest Festivals with Heartfelt Greetings
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture that highlights India's cultural diversity, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to all Indians on the eve of several major harvest festivals. The official message was shared ahead of Baisakhi, Vishu, Vishuv, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu, which are celebrated nationwide on April 14 and 15.

The President's message, released by the Secretariat, emphasized the diverse ways these celebrations mark the harvest season, underscoring gratitude toward Mother Earth and the nation's farmers. Murmu noted that the festivals are not only a testament to India's rich agricultural traditions but also serve as a reflection of the country's unity and cultural heritage.

President Murmu concluded her message by wishing that these festivals usher in happiness and prosperity for everyone, while also inspiring Indians to contribute significantly to national and societal development. Her greetings resonate with the spirit of gratitude and community, elements that these festivals inherently celebrate.

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