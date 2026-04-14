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HSBC Chair Urges Middle East Peace for Energy Stability

HSBC Chair Brendan Nelson emphasized the importance of a Middle East peace deal to ensure stable global energy flows, highlighting the risk of inflation affecting the world economy. He noted at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong that ongoing uncertainty may keep energy prices high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 06:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 06:42 IST
HSBC Chair Urges Middle East Peace for Energy Stability
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Brendan Nelson, Chairman of HSBC Holdings, stressed the necessity of a Middle East peace agreement to secure the restoration of global energy flows. He projected that looming inflation poses a significant threat to the global economy.

Addressing the audience at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, Nelson added that persistent uncertainty could lead to sustained high energy prices.

The remarks underscore the interconnectedness of geopolitical stability and economic health, especially in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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