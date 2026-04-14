HSBC Chair Urges Middle East Peace for Energy Stability

Brendan Nelson, Chairman of HSBC Holdings, stressed the necessity of a Middle East peace agreement to secure the restoration of global energy flows. He projected that looming inflation poses a significant threat to the global economy.

Addressing the audience at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, Nelson added that persistent uncertainty could lead to sustained high energy prices.

The remarks underscore the interconnectedness of geopolitical stability and economic health, especially in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)