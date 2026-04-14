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China Eases Iron Ore Bidding Restrictions After Strategic Talks

BHP's iron ore sales to China see new hope as Chinese officials lift purchasing restrictions on certain BHP cargoes after high-level meetings with BHP's incoming CEO, Brandon Craig. The move follows a period of tightened controls under China Mineral Resources Group's oversight, sparked largely by contract negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:25 IST
China Eases Iron Ore Bidding Restrictions After Strategic Talks
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In a strategic shift, Chinese officials have reversed prior restrictions, allowing local plants to once again bid for certain BHP iron ore cargoes priced in U.S. dollars. This development, reported by Bloomberg News, marks a significant turn in China's iron ore purchasing policies.

The China Mineral Resources Group originally imposed a prohibition on procuring BHP's Jimblebar fines last year, further tightening these limitations during ongoing negotiations over BHP's 2026 supply contract. However, the recent policy easing came in the wake of Brandon Craig's visit to China. Craig, the incoming CEO of BHP, engaged in crucial discussions with leaders of key industry players, including China Baowu Steel Group Corp and CMRG.

In addition to meeting CMRG officials, Craig held talks in Beijing with Chinalco's chairman to explore avenues for expanded cooperation. While BHP has refrained from commenting on the matter, these developments signal a warming of relations and potential for future collaboration between the mining giant and Chinese firms.

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