China Eases Iron Ore Bidding Restrictions After Strategic Talks

In a strategic shift, Chinese officials have reversed prior restrictions, allowing local plants to once again bid for certain BHP iron ore cargoes priced in U.S. dollars. This development, reported by Bloomberg News, marks a significant turn in China's iron ore purchasing policies.

The China Mineral Resources Group originally imposed a prohibition on procuring BHP's Jimblebar fines last year, further tightening these limitations during ongoing negotiations over BHP's 2026 supply contract. However, the recent policy easing came in the wake of Brandon Craig's visit to China. Craig, the incoming CEO of BHP, engaged in crucial discussions with leaders of key industry players, including China Baowu Steel Group Corp and CMRG.

In addition to meeting CMRG officials, Craig held talks in Beijing with Chinalco's chairman to explore avenues for expanded cooperation. While BHP has refrained from commenting on the matter, these developments signal a warming of relations and potential for future collaboration between the mining giant and Chinese firms.