Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Oil & Gas: Production Milestones and Future Prospects

Kazakhstan reported an oil and gas condensate production of 19.7 million tons for the first quarter. Oil exports during this period were 15.3 million tons, with projections set to reach 76 million tons by 2026, as per Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov's statement on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:12 IST
Kazakhstan's Oil & Gas: Production Milestones and Future Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector has achieved a notable milestone with the production of 19.7 million tons of oil and gas condensate in the first quarter. The announcement was made by Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov on Tuesday.

During the same period, the country's oil exports were recorded at 15.3 million tons. These figures highlight Kazakhstan's significant role in the global energy landscape.

Looking ahead, Akkenzhenov revealed plans for oil exports to reach 76 million tons by the year 2026, underscoring a strategic focus on expanding energy output to meet rising demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers' Land Bank: Future Revenue Powerhouse

Lodha Developers' Land Bank: Future Revenue Powerhouse

 India
2
RSS, BJP are involved in vote theft, destroying democracy: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in West Bengal's Raiganj.

RSS, BJP are involved in vote theft, destroying democracy: Rahul Gandhi at p...

 India
3
China's Strategic Moves: Xi Jinping's Middle East Diplomacy

China's Strategic Moves: Xi Jinping's Middle East Diplomacy

 Global
4
Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026