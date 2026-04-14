Kazakhstan's Oil & Gas: Production Milestones and Future Prospects

Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector has achieved a notable milestone with the production of 19.7 million tons of oil and gas condensate in the first quarter. The announcement was made by Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov on Tuesday.

During the same period, the country's oil exports were recorded at 15.3 million tons. These figures highlight Kazakhstan's significant role in the global energy landscape.

Looking ahead, Akkenzhenov revealed plans for oil exports to reach 76 million tons by the year 2026, underscoring a strategic focus on expanding energy output to meet rising demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)