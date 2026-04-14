Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Power Restored Amid Ongoing Conflict

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has successfully restored its off-site power via a single power line, as confirmed by the Russian-appointed management on Tuesday.

Earlier the same day, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the plant had experienced its 13th off-site power outage since the Ukraine conflict's inception in 2022.

This event highlights ongoing challenges faced by the plant amidst the continuing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)