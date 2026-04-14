Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Power Restored Amid Ongoing Conflict
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine has regained its off-site power supply through one line, according to the Russian-appointed management. This marks the 13th instance of power loss since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022, as reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:24 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has successfully restored its off-site power via a single power line, as confirmed by the Russian-appointed management on Tuesday.
Earlier the same day, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the plant had experienced its 13th off-site power outage since the Ukraine conflict's inception in 2022.
This event highlights ongoing challenges faced by the plant amidst the continuing conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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