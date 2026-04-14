Sejong Expansion: South Korea's Presidential Office on the Move

South Korea is set to commence construction on a new presidential office in the city of Sejong by August of next year, according to the Blue House's announcement on Tuesday. This move aligns with President Lee Jae Myung's dedication to utilizing the complex within his presidential term.

Covering around 350,000 square meters, the project involves site preparation costs of approximately 9.8 billion won and an estimated construction period of 14 months. President Lee aims to hold his retirement ceremony in Sejong, urging officials to prevent any project delays.

The Blue House is conducting a design competition for the prospective office, anticipating a winning proposal selection by month's end. Additional design work will follow ahead of next year's construction start. The initiative is crucial for balanced regional development and may influence future decisions regarding the main presidential office's location.