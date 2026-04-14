Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reiterated that economic sanctions remain the most crucial tool in the effort to steer Russia towards peace negotiations for Ukraine. Her remarks were made on Tuesday at the Vinitaly wine fair in Verona, an event away from traditional political venues.

Meloni's statements underline her government's strategy of leveraging economic pressure rather than direct military confrontation to address the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Her comments come as part of larger discussions among Western nations on the most effective ways to influence Moscow's actions without escalating military tensions.

Her approach has sparked debates globally, with various sectors weighing the impacts of penalties on both Russia and international markets. The Prime Minister's focus remains clear: Use economic penalties as strategic leverage to bring about diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)