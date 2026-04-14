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Meloni Advocates for Economic Sanctions on Russia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the importance of economic sanctions as a tool to pressure Russia towards securing peace in Ukraine. Speaking at Vinitaly in Verona, Meloni highlighted the effectiveness of economic measures over military action in achieving geopolitical stability and resolving ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:09 IST
Meloni Advocates for Economic Sanctions on Russia
sanctions
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reiterated that economic sanctions remain the most crucial tool in the effort to steer Russia towards peace negotiations for Ukraine. Her remarks were made on Tuesday at the Vinitaly wine fair in Verona, an event away from traditional political venues.

Meloni's statements underline her government's strategy of leveraging economic pressure rather than direct military confrontation to address the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Her comments come as part of larger discussions among Western nations on the most effective ways to influence Moscow's actions without escalating military tensions.

Her approach has sparked debates globally, with various sectors weighing the impacts of penalties on both Russia and international markets. The Prime Minister's focus remains clear: Use economic penalties as strategic leverage to bring about diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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