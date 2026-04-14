Navigating Through the Blockade: Oil Tankers Safely Pass Through the Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. blockade on vessels entering or exiting Iranian ports continues to exacerbate confusion regarding oil shipping routes through the pivotal Strait of Hormuz. The blockage, initiated at the outset of hostilities with Iran, has underscored the waterway's crucial role in global energy trade, as it channels roughly one-fifth of worldwide oil and gas exports.

Despite the restrictions, several non-Iranian tankers have managed to transit the strait. Among these are Liberia-flagged tankers bound for Malaysia carrying Saudi and UAE crude, and China-flagged VLCCs ferrying Iraqi and Saudi oil. These ships circumvented the blockade, arriving at ports within their respective countries with critical cargo.

India and Pakistan have similarly continued receiving shipments, with tankers dispatching large volumes of oil to various ports. Meanwhile, Thailand secured passage for its vessels through diplomatic channels, counteracting the blockade's barriers without incident. The continued transit of shipping through this contested route highlights the geopolitical complexities influencing global energy logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)