Hungary's EU Relations Improve Under New Leadership

Moody's has termed the ascension of Peter Magyar's pro-European Union government as a credit positive move for Hungary. This shift is primarily attributed to the prospect of improved relations with the EU, following several years of tumultuous interactions under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Despite this positive outlook, experts caution that Magyar's government will face significant obstacles. The existing macroeconomic environment presents challenges, compounded by a fiscal landscape that requires adept management.

Further complicating the situation are entrenched officials appointed during Orban's administration. Their influence may impede rapid governmental reform efforts, making it difficult for the new administration to implement changes swiftly.